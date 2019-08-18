The message seems pretty loud and clear from most Arsenal fans after the win over Burnley: splash the cash on making Dani Ceballos’ transfer from Real Madrid permanent.

The Spaniard has made an impressive start to life on loan with the Gunners, setting up both goals in Saturday’s 2-1 Premier League win at the Emirates Stadium.

Ceballos has long looked an exciting young talent at Real Madrid, despite not always enjoying as many first-team opportunities as he may have liked.

Unai Emery now seems set to give him much more playing time for Arsenal this season, and fans are already loving what they’ve seen from the 23-year-old.

It remains to be seen if a permanent deal can realistically be done for Ceballos, with the down-side of his fine form in England being that it might convince Real to give him more of a role next season.

Still, it’s no surprise Arsenal fans are getting excited as this lot urge their club to pay what it takes to ensure they keep Ceballos beyond his loan spell…

Only seen him play an hour of football for Arsenal but I’m convinced we need to spend our whole budget on Ceballos next summer. — Andy Preston (@AndyPreston96) August 17, 2019

Just spend all of next summers budget on keeping Ceballos — Raptors Bandwagon Fan (@tsbarnhill) August 17, 2019

Spend £100m and it’s a bargain on Ceballos. — Zak (@WengersWay) August 17, 2019

