It’s hard to think of many players recently who have completely fallen off a cliff as much as Tiemoue Bakayoko. He was a key member of the Monaco team who took Europe by storm and earned a big money move to Chelsea. Since then things haven’t gone well for him but according to reports he might have a way out.

According to The Express via the Sun, Bakayoko has offers from Monaco and PSG to return to France as he looks for a move that could help him to kick-start his career again.

The story confirms that Chelsea paid £40m for him in 2017 but he now has no future under Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge.

He joined AC Milan last season on loan in an effort to find his best form but he had a mixed time in Italy. He did play in over 40 games for them but his form was indifferent and he clearly didn’t do enough to convince the Italian giants to make an effort to keep him this summer.

If he is able to move to a club which allows him to get back to his best then he could add to his solitary cap for the French national team which he earned in 2017.

Chelsea are under a transfer ban and wouldn’t be able to replace him but that shouldn’t be an issue as he is so far down the pecking order there anyway.