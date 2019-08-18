PSG consider surprise transfer raid on Chelsea as Frank Lampard decision increases chances of sale

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly joining Monaco in considering a transfer swoop for Chelsea outcast Tiemoue Bakayoko before the end of the summer.

The France international has had a difficult spell at Stamford Bridge, though he did show some signs of rediscovering his best form on loan at AC Milan last season.

According to the Daily Express, PSG could now be one of Bakayoko’s main suitors in what comes across as a bit of a surprise given he doesn’t look likely to be much of an upgrade on what they have already.

As well as that, the Ligue 1 giants have already added to their midfield this summer by signing both Ander Herrera and Idrissa Gueye, so surely don’t desperately need to go into the market for a similar player for a third time in this transfer window.

Still, Bakayoko shone in his time as a Monaco player before earning his move to Chelsea in 2017, so it might be an attractive proposition to bring him back to the French top flight.

According to the Express, the sale of Bakayoko and other players such as Michy Batshuayi and Davide Zappacosta seems increasingly likely this summer due to the desire of new manager Frank Lampard to use more of the Blues’ homegrown players.