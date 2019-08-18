(Photo) Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho spotted in Munich ahead of Bayern transfer

It looks like the Philippe Coutinho to Bayern Munich transfer saga is nearing its conclusion as the Barcelona star was spotted arriving in Munich by a journalist for Sky Germany.

The Brazil international should be a superb signing for the Bundesliga giants if he can regain anything like his best form that we saw from him at Liverpool.

Erstes Bild von Coutinho in München. Mehr gleich bei Sky Sport News HD.@FCBayern @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/DuQkepRQD5 — Marc Behrenbeck (@Sky_Marc) August 18, 2019

Coutinho has undoubtedly been a disappointment in his time at Barcelona, but may find it easier to shine in the somewhat less competitive German top flight.

The Bavarian outfit also look in need of an attacking signing of Coutinho’s calibre after Arjen Robben’s retirement and the departure of Franck Ribery at the end of his contract this summer.

BBC Sport recently claimed Bayern had reached an agreement to sign the 27-year-old, and his arrival in Munich suggests things could be official soon.