Coutinho will take on legendary shirt number if he completes Bayern transfer

Long gone are the days of teams lining up with squad numbers 1-11, in the modern game your number can be a real symbol of your status at the club and can set expectations.

If Coutinho does complete his move to Bayern Munich then he will be taking on a legendary squad number.

The Guardian reported that the Brazilian had agreed to join the Germans on loan but there’s yet to be an official unveiling.

Despite this a tweet from Sport has given a clear indication that Coutinho will be taking the number 10 shirt in Munich. The tweet shows that a leak from Adidas has shown the possible shirt number.

The umber 10 shirt has legendary status in Munich and has been worn by some genuine superstars over the years. Arjen Robben departed in the summer and he was the last person to wear it.

When you look further back you can also see names like Roy Makaay, Lothar Matthäus, Mehmet Scholl and Stefan Effenberg are among those to have worn the shirt.

Although Coutinho is a completely different type of player than Robben, he could still be a talismanic player for the team by providing a creative spark and goal scoring threat from midfield.

Bayern kicked off their season with a disappointing 2-2 draw at home to Hertha Berlin so it does look like they need to make further signings to keep their league title this year.