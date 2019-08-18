Real Madrid are reportedly intending to make a late transfer bid of £60million for Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen.

According to the Sun, Los Blancos are intending to make the bid at the last moment to put pressure on Spurs chief Daniel Levy who is not keen on losing star players for free, with Eriksen in the final year of his contract.

The report also has an update on developments in Real’s quest to sign Paul Pogba as Manchester United supposedly have no intention of selling him. Hence, the La Liga giants have made Eriksen their target.

The Denmark international, who has already entered the last 12 months of his contract, said back in June that he was open to leaving Spurs. Speaking to Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet, the 27-year-old said: “I feel that I am a place in my career where I might like to try something new.”

Eriksen has established himself as one of the finest attacking midfielders in the world through his performances for Tottenham. He has so far made 279 appearances for the North London club, scoring 66 goals and providing 86 assists. Last season, the 27-year-old scored 10 goals and provided 17 assists as Spurs reached their first Champions League final and finished 4th in the Premier League.

Eriksen has featured in both of Tottenham’s Premier League matches this season, starting in yesterday’s thriller against Manchester City which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Provided Real Madrid manage to sign the Dane, their midfield will certainly receive a major boost. However, Spurs will surely try their hardest to keep Eriksen now that they cannot sign a replacement until the transfer window re-opens in January.