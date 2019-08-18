Xherdan Shaqiri has sent a message to Jurgen Klopp over the amount of playing time he’s getting with Liverpool recently.

Since moving to the club from Stoke back in the summer of 2018, the Swiss international has proven to be a useful squad player for the Reds, with the former Potters man often being used as a back-up for the club’s first choice midfielders and attackers.

However, given these recent words from the player, it seems like Shaqiri isn’t too keen on being a squad player for the Merseyside club in the future.

As per Langenthaler Tagblatt, as translated by the Mirror, when speaking about his game time, Shaqiri has stated that “I’m disappointed that I did not play anymore. Nobody likes to sit on the bench. It’s clear that I want more time.”

During the 2018/19 season, Shaqiri managed to make a total of 30 appearances for Klopp’s side in all competitions, however a large number of these saw the Swiss star come off the bench, something the player isn’t too happy with if his words are anything to go off.

So far this season, Shaqiri has featured in just one game for the Reds, with this appearance coming against Man City in the Community Shield, a game in which the player came on as a 79th minute substitute.

Whether Shaqiri manages to work his way up the pecking order at Anfield in the near future remains to be seen, however given the impressive squad depth the Reds have, we can assure fans that the Swiss won’t have an easy time in his attempts to do this.