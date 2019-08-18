Manchester United are reportedly set to start work on their transfer plans for next summer as early as next month, with Jadon Sancho expected to be a a key part of that.

The England international, thought to be valued at around £100million or more, has been a big hit in his time with Borussia Dortmund, often being linked as a top target for Man Utd.

It’s now claimed by the Manchester Evening News that Sancho could be discussed soon by the Red Devils as it looks increasingly like Dortmund will buckle to pressure and cash in on their star forward next summer.

The talented 19-year-old seems an ideal fit for United’s style of play under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and it makes sense that it’s going to get harder and harder for Dortmund to keep hold of him.

It would also make sense for Sancho to want a return to England after starting his career with Manchester City, so United will hope that puts them in a strong position.

MUFC seem likely to sell Alexis Sanchez before the end of this summer, so will need a long-term replacement in attack.

Sancho’s fine form in the Bundesliga has also seen him linked with the likes of Liverpool, Barcelona and Real Madrid.