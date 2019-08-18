Juventus have submitted a huge player-plus-cash offer for PSG and Brazil superstar Neymar, as the Old Lady look to beat both Barcelona and Real Madrid to the forward’s signature.

Both Barca and Real have had offers for the winger turned down by Thomas Tuchel’s side as per Guillem Balague, via BBC Sport, and now, it looks like the two Spanish giants have some serious competition in the race for the superstar.

According to Don Balon, Juve have already made an offer of Paulo Dybala and €100M for the Brazilian international, an offer which comes after the player was recommended to the club by Cristiano Ronaldo.

The report also notes that Neymar wants to seal a move away from PSG in the near future, and should the club let him do so, it seems like he’ll have a good selection of clubs to choose from.

Juve could do with more options to pick from out-wide given that they only really have Douglas Costa, Juan Cuadrado and Federico Bernardeschi as choices to pick from on the wings.

All three of these players are good, however they’re nowhere near the quality of Neymar, who’s proven to be one of the world’s best players in recent years.

Neymar is one of the world’s best, and Juve’s chances of finally winning the Champions League again would receive a big boost were the Brazilian secure a move to Turin this summer.

It’ll be interesting to see what PSG make of Juventus’ offer, and whether or not the Italian giants are forced to make another bid for the Brazilian in their attempts to sign him.