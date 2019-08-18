Juventus are reportedly ready to make their move for Barcelona and Spain youngster Juan Miranda ahead of next month’s transfer deadline.

Miranda made his first team debut for the Blaugrana last term, however the 19-year-old mainly spent his time playing for the club’s ‘B’ side.

And following this, it seems like the teenager has caught the eye of Juventus, who are reportedly ready to make an offer in the region of €10M for the Spanish youngster as per Don Balon.

The report also notes that the defender has a release clause of €200m, however given how much Juve are willing to offer for him, we highly doubt Valverde’s side will be able to bring in a fee anywhere near that number for Miranda.

Miranda’s chances of securing a first team spot with Barca were dashed this summer after the club acquired Junior Firpo from Real Betis.

Firpo is set to battle with Jordi Alba in the race to be Barca’s first choice left-back this season, something that means Miranda probably isn’t going to much game time at the Camp Nou any time soon.

Juve currently have Alex Sandro as their first choice left-back, and we don’t really see Miranda displacing the Brazilian in the Old Lady’s starting XI any time soon should he end up moving to Turin.

It’ll be interesting to see what happens to Miranda in the next few weeks, as Juve look to seal a move for the player ahead of the transfer deadline on September 2nd.