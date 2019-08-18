Bayern Munich to pay fee directly to Liverpool as Philippe Coutinho transfer from Barcelona on verge of completion

Bayern Munich will reportedly pay £18million directly to Liverpool as they close in on the loan transfer of Barcelona attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazil international has been a major flop at the Nou Camp and now seems set to leave for the Allianz Arena before the end of the transfer window in the rest of Europe.

According to Sport, this could be quite lucrative for Liverpool, who will bag £18m from the deal as they’re still owed money from Barca for the signing of Coutinho back in January 2018.

That could be useful for the Reds if they decide to make any new signings in the middle of the season following a quiet summer in the transfer market.

Barcelona, meanwhile, will be glad to get Coutinho off their books after his total lack of impact at the club.

As well as that, it’s a big relief for the Catalan giants as the 27-year-old as Bayern will pay his £11m wages, according to the Mail.

Bayern will now just hope they can get Coutinho back to his best after this disappointing spell in La Liga, which followed some world class form during most of his time as a Liverpool player.