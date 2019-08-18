Liverpool winger Sadio Mane spoke about his terrific strike which opened the scoring for the Reds against his former club Southampton yesterday.
The Senegal winger’s brilliant right-footed strike put Liverpool ahead just before half time. Jurgen Klopp’s side scored their second goal after Mane’s pass found Roberto Firmino who dribbled past a few defenders before shooting past Saints goalie Angus Gunn.
Gooooooooooooooooooooal Mane ??@MnbrMadrid5 pic.twitter.com/dkV6BSbDDi
— ?? – @MnbrMadrid5 (@MnbrEPLHD) August 17, 2019
Southampton managed to score in the 83rd minute thanks to former Liverpool player Danny Ings who nearly equalised a few minutes later.
SEE MORE: Liverpool legend concerned about key area ahead of Arsenal game
The Reds eventually bagged another three points to make it two wins out of two in the Premier League so far.
Mane spoke to Liverpool’s official website about his goal yesterday. The 27-year-old said: “I thought it was really open between two defenders. So when I saw Millie I knew he was going to give me the ball, then I saw the man, no-one was close to me, they stood off and I tried to go a bit outside and put the ball inside.”