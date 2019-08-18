Liverpool winger Sadio Mane spoke about his terrific strike which opened the scoring for the Reds against his former club Southampton yesterday.

The Senegal winger’s brilliant right-footed strike put Liverpool ahead just before half time. Jurgen Klopp’s side scored their second goal after Mane’s pass found Roberto Firmino who dribbled past a few defenders before shooting past Saints goalie Angus Gunn.

Southampton managed to score in the 83rd minute thanks to former Liverpool player Danny Ings who nearly equalised a few minutes later.

The Reds eventually bagged another three points to make it two wins out of two in the Premier League so far.

Mane spoke to Liverpool’s official website about his goal yesterday. The 27-year-old said: “I thought it was really open between two defenders. So when I saw Millie I knew he was going to give me the ball, then I saw the man, no-one was close to me, they stood off and I tried to go a bit outside and put the ball inside.”

Mane now has three goals in as many appearances this season, with the 27-year-old attacker netting a brace in the Super Cup win against Chelsea a few days before his heroics at the St Mary’s Stadium.

After producing a fine performance in Liverpool’s last two matches, Mane will be expected to put in another impressive performance next weekend when the Reds take on Arsenal at Anfield. The last time both sides met at Merseyside, Liverpool won 5-1 with Firmino scoring a hat-trick while Mane and Mo Salah scored one each.