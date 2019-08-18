Former Liverpool star Daniel Sturridge is attracting transfer interest from Monaco and Trabzonspor.

Sturridge left Anfield this summer following the expiration of his contract. He made a total of 160 appearances for the Reds from 2012-2019, scoring 68 goals and providing 26 assists.

According to the Mirror, Monaco and Trabzonspor are both interested in signing. The Ligue 1 club who have been struggling since last season will make a move for the striker as Radamel Falcao is close to joining Galatasaray according to Marca.

The report from the Mirror claims that Sturridge’s agents are in Turkey to discuss a transfer with the Trabzon club.

There is no doubt that the 29-year-old striker who has scored 8 goals for England will find playing time in either of Monaco or Trabzonspor.

Given the struggles of Les Monegasques, Sturridge could well be the player who could the club produce better performances in Ligue 1.

Trabzonspor finished 4th in the Super Lig last season and will be eyeing the league title this season. Adding Sturridge could help the club reach that target.

Provided the former Liverpool and Chelsea man signs for the Turkish club, he could also play the Europa League as Trabzonspor are in the competitions playoff round where they will face AEK Athens.