Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that Adrian’s error against Southampton yesterday was a ‘Liverpool goalkeeper’ thing.

The 32-year-old goalkeeper attempted to pass the ball to one of his team-mates, but instead the ball fell to Danny Ings who scored for the Saints.

Luckily for Liverpool, they had already scored twice by that point thanks to Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino and the defenders managed to keep the Southampton attackers at bay to hold on to a 2-1 victory.

Following the match, when asked if he spoke to Adrian about his error, Klopp told Liverpool’s official website: “Yes: ‘You finally arrived, welcome!’ Ali did the same. Obviously it’s a goalie thing at Liverpool, no problem with that as long as we win the games. All good.”

Last season, Alisson made a mistake in a Premier League match against Leicester City which resulted in the Foxes scoring. That match also ended in Liverpool winning 2-1 with Mane and Firmino scoring. Before that, there was the infamous error from Loris Karius in the Champions League final against Real Madrid in Kiev which saw Karim Benzema open the scoring for Los Blancos.

So Adrian’s error can be termed as a Liverpool goalkeeper thing although he’ll certainly be hoping to avoid doing that too often in upcoming matches.

The Reds are currently at the top of the Premier League table and play their next match against Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday.