Man United forward Alexis Sanchez is reportedly going to have to take a massive pay cut if he’s to seal a move from the Red Devils to Inter Milan this summer.

Sanchez has been largely out-of-favour at United ever since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed as the club’s new manager back in December, with players like Rashford and Martial often being handed starts over the Chilean.

Given this, it seems like the former Arsenal man is going to have to seal a move away from United if he’s to get regular playing time this season, and it seems like he could get the chance to do that in the form of a switch to Inter.

As per the Daily Mail, Antonio Conte is pushing Inter to make their move for Sanchez, however should the Chilean move to the San Siro, it seems like he’s going to have to take a pretty hefty wage cut.

According to the report, Inter are only willing to pay Sanchez £5M-a-year in wages, which equates to around £96,000-a-week.

The Mail state Sanchez is currently taking home around £560,000-a-week from his deal with United, thus if he is to join Inter, he’ll have to see his wages slashed by around £464,000-a-week.

Sanchez’s career has largely stagnated in recent years, and move away from United could be exactly what he needs in order to get it back on track.

And it seems like the Chilean international is going to be offered in the form of a move to Inter should the Italian giants bow down to manager Conte’s demands ahead of next month’s transfer deadline.