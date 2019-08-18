Manchester United face a potential transfer scare as it’s reported that Real Madrid could be set to try a final push for the summer signing of Paul Pogba.

The France international has been hit and miss for most of his Old Trafford career, but has shown in spells with Juventus and at international level that he can be a world class performer on his day.

Man Utd, however, are not currently in a position where they can really afford to let him go, and are expected to reject any upcoming interest from Madrid even though the player remains interested in a switch to the Bernabeu, according to the Times.

Real have a habit of spending big on the world’s best players, and could do with long-term replacements for the likes of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

Still, if they are to sign Pogba it seems likely they’ll have to wait until January at the very least, though one imagines United would most likely prefer not to sell such a big name in the middle of the season either.

The transfer window remains open for Spanish clubs for two more weeks, so MUFC may not be quite out of the woods yet in terms of keeping Pogba at the club.