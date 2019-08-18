Deal rejected: Manchester United star turns down transfer to Euro giants

Manchester United flop Alexis Sanchez has reportedly turned down a transfer to Roma amid talk that he’s set to join Inter Milan instead.

The Daily Mirror report on Sanchez snubbing Roma, in news that will have been immensely frustrating to Red Devils fans and indeed, most likely, many figures inside Old Trafford.

Still, elsewhere, it’s claimed by Gianluca Di Marzio that the Chile international looks close to an agreement to join Inter.

Scatto @Inter per @Alexis_Sanchez: intesa col giocatore e agente in Inghilterra per trovare l!accordo con il @ManUtd. Tutti i dettagli alle 23 su @SkySport @SkySportsNews #calciomercato — Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) August 17, 2019

The Mirror claim United were willing to pay a large chunk of Sanchez’s wages if he moved to Roma, but it’s unclear why this proposed loan deal fell through.

The 30-year-old has been a major flop at Man Utd, despite looking world class at former club Arsenal before his big move in January 2018.

It will be interesting to see if Sanchez can revive his career in Serie A, where he previously shone with Udinese earlier in his career.

Sanchez could join old United team-mate Romelu Lukaku at the San Siro if this move goes through.