Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is reportedly undergoing extra training to work with the ball at his feet this season.

It’s becoming an increasingly important part of the game for goalkeepers to be good on the ball and to be able to play out from the back.

Liverpool and Manchester City were two of the best teams in Europe last season and a big part of their success is down to the style of their ‘keepers Alisson and Ederson.

According to the Sun, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to see his team play a similar style to their rivals, and improving De Gea seems likely to play a big part in that.

The Spain international is already a world class shot-stopper, so could become an even more important part of the Man Utd side if he could help start moves from the back.

The Sun quote a club source as talking about the extra sessions De Gea has done with his footwork, saying: “He has been training exclusively with his feet, at least half-an-hour at a time.

“The coaches have him fired repeatedly with ball returns under pressure with various passing options.

“They are also doing it because of the recent new rule changes of allowing two defenders inside the penalty area at goal kick.

“He has been clipping balls beyond the 18-yard box and into the full-backs and has worked well so far.”

United fans will hope this can improve their team’s fortunes in the season ahead and see them close the gap on both Liverpool and City.