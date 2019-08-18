Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez has reportedly agreed to join Serie A club Inter Milan.

The Chilean international has struggled at Old Trafford ever since joining the Red Devils from Arsenal last January. So far, Sanchez has scored 5 goals and has provided 9 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions. Last season, the 30-year old scored just twice and provided 4 assists in 27 appearances.

Manchester United currently have some fine attacking options in Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford. Summer signing Daniel James is also someone to look out for while teenager Mason Greenwood will also looks likely to receive chances this season.

Hence, there is a very good chance Sanchez will spend an enormous amount of time on the bench next season if he stays at Manchester United. Inter Milan are interested in signing him and Sky Italia reporter Gianluca Di Marzio wrote on twitter that the Nerazzurri and Sanchez have reached an agreement.

Scatto @Inter per @Alexis_Sanchez: intesa col giocatore e agente in Inghilterra per trovare l!accordo con il @ManUtd. Tutti i dettagli alle 23 su @SkySport @SkySportsNews #calciomercato — Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) August 17, 2019

Roma were also keen on signing the 30-year-old but according to the Mirror, he turned the club down despite them agreeing on a loan deal with the option to buy with Manchester United.

Sanchez may have had a bizarre 18/19 season at Old Trafford but followed that with a good showing at the Copa America with Chile. The former Arsenal man scored twice and provided an assist as his nation finished fourth in the competition.

Provided Sanchez does join Inter, he will return to Serie A after eight years away. The South American previously spent three seasons at Udinese, scoring 21 goals and providing 20 assists in 112 appearances.