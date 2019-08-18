Menu

(Photo) Romelu Lukaku hits back at reports about his weight

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku has hit out at reports over his weight as he posted a shirtless photo on social media.

As seen in the tweet below, Lukaku clearly thinks his body isn’t in too bad a state despite claims from Corriere dello Sport that have come out this week.

The Belgium international often faced criticisms over his fitness at Manchester United as well, appearing a little slow and sluggish on the pitch towards the end of his time with the club.

Still, we’d have to agree that Lukaku probably has a point with his picture – if that’s fat, then god help the rest of us!

