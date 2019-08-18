How Manchester United are trying to turn Marcus Rashford into Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is reportedly going through similar finishing drills to Cristiano Ronaldo during the period in which he turned into one of Europe’s most prolific goal-scorers at Old Trafford.

According to the Daily Mirror, Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has identified Rashford as a player who could make a similar leap, and has him now going through a similar training routine.

The England international certainly started the season brightly with two goals in a 4-0 win over Chelsea, and he’s at the age now where Man Utd will be hoping for more consistency from him.

Rashford’s highest tally in a single season for United is 13 goals, which he managed last season and the year before, but he certainly seems a player capable of hitting between 25 and 30 per year.

Ronaldo notably went up from a total of 12 goals in 2005/06 before scoring almost double that with 23 the following season, followed by a huge jump again to 42 in 2007/08.

It’s a big ask for Rashford to completely replicate one of the greatest footballers of all time, but fans should still be excited that he’s working on becoming a more lethal goal-scorer, with the onus on him to up his numbers after the summer sale of Romelu Lukaku.