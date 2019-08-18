Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez is reportedly expected to complete his transfer to Inter Milan in the next 48 hours.

This is according to an update from Italian source Gazzetta dello Sport, who explain Inter’s transfer plans in a short video on their site.

They claim a deal for Sanchez to swap Old Trafford for the San Siro is close to being finalised, and he could be followed by fellow Chile international Arturo Vidal.

The Barcelona midfielder hasn’t had the most convincing stint at the Nou Camp, but could do well to return to the slower pace of the game in Italy, where he previously had a fine spell with Juventus.

Sanchez and Vidal have shone together at international level and could do well to link up together in Antonio Conte’s side.

Sanchez will also join former Man Utd team-mate Romelu Lukaku at Inter, with the Belgian striker also moving from United this summer.

All in all, Inter seem to be putting together a potentially strong squad to challenge Juventus for the title this season and put an end to their recent domestic dominance.

That could hinge, however, on Sanchez finally getting back to the kind of form he showed at Arsenal before it all went wrong for him at MUFC.