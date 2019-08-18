Man United are willing to pay Marcos Rojo in order to try and get him to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Rojo seems to have caught the attention of Roma, who are set to turn their attentions to the Argentine after seemingly admitting defeat in their pursuit of Dejan Lovren, according to Goal.

And now, it seems like the Italian giants could be able to land the 29-year-old for absolutely nothing should the player be ready to accept a fee in order to rip up his deal with the Red Devils.

As per the Mirror, United are willing to pay Rojo a sum in order to convince him to leave the club for nothing this summer, which comes amid the player being informed that he’s surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.

The report also notes that Rojo, who’s on £130,000-a-week with United, will be offered a significant amount of the £13.5M that’s left on his contract, as the club look to get him off their books ahead of the rest of their 2019/20 campaign.

Rojo made just eight first team appearances for the club last year, something that definitely showed he was out-of-favour with both Mourinho and Solskjaer at Old Trafford.

And given that the club have bought in England international Harry Maguire this summer, we can assume the South American will struggle to get game time even more this season.

If it’s game time Rojo’s after, it’s probably worth him accept United’s offer, leaving and finding himself a new club for the season ahead.