Some Chelsea fans can’t contain their excitement after seeing Frank Lampard’s lineup for today’s clash with Leicester, this is the Blues first home game of the season.

Frank Lampard has made just once change to the side that started Wednesday evening’s UEFA Super Cup clash against Liverpool ahead of his competitive debut at former stomping ground Stamford Bridge.

Lampard’s sole change is bringing wonderkid Mason Mount into the starting lineup in the place of Mateo Kovacic, the 20-year-old looked lively after he came off the bench against the Reds.

Chelsea fans will be hoping that their side can bounce back after a miserable defeat against rivals Manchester United in their league opener and a gutting loss on penalties against Liverpool in midweek.

It will be interesting to see how Chelsea’s defence fare against another counter-attacking side in Leicester City; Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma and Cesar Azpilicueta were ripped apart by United last weekend.

Tammy Abraham was the star that missed the decisive penalty in Wednesday’s shootout and the youngster has been left on the bench this afternoon.

Check out Chelsea’s lineup below:

Here's how the Blues line up against Leicester today, our first home game of the season! ? #CHELEI pic.twitter.com/QOFh6DZfjA — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 18, 2019

Some fans are really excited ahead of Cristian Pulisic’s first Premier League start and his home debut, the former Borussia Dortmund star looked sensational against Liverpool and fans will be expecting another match-defining performance.

Take a look at some reaction from Chelsea fans to the team news:

Captain America masterclass incoming ? — London is Blue (@Kenyan_Reborn) August 18, 2019

MOUNT, PULISIC AND KANTE IN THE SAME TEAM AGAIN SIIIIUUUUUUUUUU — Lamps (@CFCLamps_) August 18, 2019

Amazing lineup let’s gooooo — Hakeem (@UnrealPulisic) August 18, 2019

We winning — (Retired) Brigadier General? (@BlackPriide) August 18, 2019

Pretty much the best team possible we can have right now. JUST WIN. — Terry Sazio (@sazio1984) August 18, 2019

Up, Up, Chelsea! 3 points in the bag — Trixx Manaty (@trixxmanaty) August 18, 2019

pulisic in the starting ix let’s try to not lose by 4 today kids — kenzie ? (@kenziekate1989) August 18, 2019

Buzzing for pulisic — koukous (@chelseacious) August 18, 2019

Lampard will be hoping to get a first competitive win under his belt for the Blues today, the Chelsea legend has a difficult task against Leicester because of the Foxes’ ability to hit teams on the break.