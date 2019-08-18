Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has slammed one of the Magpies’ star attackers after his unflattering performance in yesterday’s 3-1 defeat to Norwich.

According to the Chronicle, Newcastle great Alan Shearer gave quite the damning assessment of Miguel Almiron’s performance against Norwich yesterday.

The all-time top Premier League goalscorer was speaking on BBC’s Match of the Day last night.

The Magpies looked deflated and away with the fairies as Finnish star Teemu Pukki scored a sensational hat-trick to spur his side to victory, the Northern outfit were completely outclassed by the Canaries.

Shearer wasn’t particularly happy with Miguel Almiron’s performance and highlighted that the former MLS star needs to do more to strike up a useful partnership with marquee signing Joelinton.

Here’s what Shearer had to say on Almiron’s performance and how the ace needs to improve:

“Scoring goals will be a big problem for Newcastle unless they change things – and they have to change one thing. There is too much distance between Joelinton and Almiron. Joelinton had no support, he’s got to hold the ball up for too long and there’s no-one within 40 to 50 yards of him.

“Almiron hasn’t scored for Newcastle and one of the reasons why is his lack of movement. I spoke earlier about players getting into the box and gambling and he’s got to do that. He’s a forward, Newcastle need him to score and assist.

“There was no-one supporting or assisting Joelinton but Almiron has got to get further forward if Newcastle are going to score goals.

“Time and time again Joelinton was on his own. They could have played for another three or four hours and I wouldn’t have fancied those two to combine. They’ve got to work as a partnership better.”

Newcastle broke their club-record to sign Almiron from MLS side Atlanta United in January, the ace joined for a fee of £21m, as per the Guardian.

The Magpies broke that record this summer by adding Joelinton to their ranks for a fee of £40m, according to BBC Sport.

It’s quite concerning that Newcastle were so easily beat by a newly-promoted side, it’s also surprising to see that Almiron is yet to score a goal in the Premier League.

Steve Bruce needs to seriously work on his side’s attacking ability in the coming weeks, they’ll struggle to stay in the Premier League if they can’t get the likes of Almiron to impact games.