Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly open to allowing Neymar a loan move away this summer as Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus emerge as potential suitors.

However, according to Goal, this is dependent on clubs eventually paying possibly as much as £200million or more to sign the Brazil international permanently at the end of his loan.

It seems PSG are ready to discuss offloading the troublesome Neymar, who has failed to live up to expectations at the Parc des Princes so far.

However, it may be that clubs are currently unable to come up with the money for the 27-year-old, leading to speculation over a potential loan for the time being.

Neymar is undoubtedly a world class talent on his day, though some clubs would question if he’s worth the baggage that comes with that.

Barcelona have already strengthened with the signing of Antoine Griezmann this summer, but BBC Sport claim Philippe Coutinho looks to be on his way to Bayern Munich, so there could be room for another signing up front.

Juventus are also well stocked up front, though ageing forwards like Cristiano Ronaldo and Mario Mandzukic can’t go on forever, while Real Madrid could still do with someone like Neymar to help them replace Ronaldo.