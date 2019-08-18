Chelsea legend John Terry was spotted in attendance at Stamford Bridge this afternoon, Terry is supporting former teammate Frank Lampard on his home debut.

Terry was spotted by Sky Sports’ cameras, the current Aston Villa assistant manager is sporting a flat cap that resembles the kind that were made famous by hit show ‘Peaky Blinders’.

It’s great to see that Terry always has time in his busy schedule to support a teammate and the Blues, the retired defender achieved everything with the Stamford Bridge outfit during his illustrious playing career.

Check out Terry in the stands below:

There's a certain well-dressed captain, leader, legend in attendance today ? (?: John Terry on IG) #CHELEI pic.twitter.com/SuBx30MDiT — Chelsea FC USA (@ChelseaFCinUSA) August 18, 2019

Our good luck charm and our very own legend ??? — Alex Westry (@alex_westry) August 18, 2019

JT what a legend of the club, your best memories are still with us as a @ChelseaFC thanks for using your heart ? and soul to play for the club. — BELLO MONSURU OMOWEST (@Omo_West12) August 18, 2019

My captain! — MsChelsea (@DearMsChelsea) August 18, 2019

It has turned out to be real day for the family this afternoon:

Frank Lampard senior, Harry Redknapp and John Terry in the house for this. #CFC #CHELEI — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) August 18, 2019

Lampard’s cousin and Harry Redknapp’s son – Jamie, is also at the game, although he’s in the studio covering the encounter for Sky Sports.