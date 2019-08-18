Menu

(Photo) – These Chelsea fans love that ‘legend’ and ‘captain’ John Terry is in the stands to support Frank Lampard on Stamford Bridge debut

Chelsea legend John Terry was spotted in attendance at Stamford Bridge this afternoon, Terry is supporting former teammate Frank Lampard on his home debut.

Terry was spotted by Sky Sports’ cameras, the current Aston Villa assistant manager is sporting a flat cap that resembles the kind that were made famous by hit show ‘Peaky Blinders’.

It’s great to see that Terry always has time in his busy schedule to support a teammate and the Blues, the retired defender achieved everything with the Stamford Bridge outfit during his illustrious playing career.

Check out Terry in the stands below:

Here’s some reaction to Terry being in attendance at today’s clash:

It has turned out to be real day for the family this afternoon:

Lampard’s cousin and Harry Redknapp’s son – Jamie, is also at the game, although he’s in the studio covering the encounter for Sky Sports.

