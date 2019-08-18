Premier League pundit Danny Mills believes that one of West Ham’s most important first-team players could be ‘unsettled’ after he was linked with an exit this summer.

In an exclusive interview with Football Insider, former Premier League star Danny Mills has suggested that West Ham star Issa Diop could be unsettled at the London Stadium.

The retired England international claims that speculation of a move to top clubs this summer may have turned the central defender’s head.

Mills claims that Diop could’ve accepted the idea that he was moving on from West Ham this summer as a result of being told so by his agent.

The former Leeds star adds that it will take the 22-year-old a few games to get back to his best for the Hammers after a summer filled with transfer rumours.

According to Sky Sports News, Manchester United were interested in making a player-plus-£45m offer for Diop this summer. The report adds that the Hammers value the star at £60m. United eventually signed prime target Harry Maguire to solve their centre-back crisis.

Diop made 33 Premier League appearances in his debut season for Manuel Pellegrini’s side.

The France youth international impressed with his solid performances which justified the £22m that the Hammers splashed on the ace last summer, according to BBC Sport.

Here’s what Mills had to say on the defender:

“I think always when there’s a lot of rumours about big clubs – I’m sure his agent will have been speaking to people, there is no smoke without fire – he might have been thinking: ‘Okay, this is happening.’

“It can be a little bit unsettling, especially when it’s the possibility of a real big move, you just need to let the first three or four games of the season settle down.”

The validity of Mills’ claims are questionable as Diop himself reassured West Ham fans in an interview with France Football recently.

Diop revealed that:

“West Ham, for me, it was not and is still not a springboard to go elsewhere.”

Diop would be a smart signing for any big club given the fact that he already has a season of Premier League football under his belt.