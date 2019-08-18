Premier League winner turned down other offers following Steven Gerrard phonecall

Rangers have improved immeasurably under Steven Gerrard since he took over the mess left by Pedro Caixinha. One of the noticable things about Rangers these days is the amount of players who seem to be willing to give up the Premier League to head north and play under him.

The latest player is Andy King who arrived on a season long loan from Leicester in the past few days. His interview on the official club website has revealed how influential Gerrard was in convincing him to sign.

King said: “I spoke to the manager, he said to me about his outline plans for this season and it was a no brainer. The minute he calls you on the phone you want to come and play.”

He went on to say: “I had a few other options but when a club the size of Rangers come in then it makes the decision really easy.”

King looked to be out of favour at Leicester so the move to Rangers comes at a great time for him to get some first team football and challenge for trophies.

His experience in winning the Premier League trophy with the Foxes could be vital for Gerrard’s men this season as they seek to win the title for the first time since being liquidated.

Ironically if King proves to be a vital member of a Rangers league winning team then Brendan Rodgers will have played a part in taking the league title away from Celtic.