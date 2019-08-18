How Jose Mourinho stopped Manchester United from beating Chelsea to quality transfer

Chelsea new-boy Christian Pulisic reportedly didn’t seal a transfer to Manchester United because of their former manager Jose Mourinho.

The USA international was signed by Chelsea back in January before being loaned back to Borussia Dortmund and eventually linking up with the Blues this summer.

But Pulisic could have ended up at Man Utd instead if not for the presence of Mourinho at the club not so long ago.

Speaking to the Telegraph, one of his old coaches Robin Walker claims Pulisic’s father was particularly against the idea of moving to a team coached by Mourinho.

“I’m a Chelsea fan, I grew up in London supporting them,” Walker said.

“When I was in Dortmund last year, I told him that he had to come. He wouldn’t go to Manchester United because of Jose Mourinho. His father couldn’t stand Mourinho, because he didn’t promote young players.

“It was at that point I asked: ‘What about London? That’s where it’s at.’ I was trying to sell the city.

“His agent agreed, saying: ‘When you make these decisions, it’s all about investment and property.’ I was delighted that he did sign.”

The Portuguese tactician does not have the best record of promoting young players, and in more recent times has also arguably failed to get the best out of top attacking talent due to his slightly cautious, defensive-minded tactics.

Pulisic has started brightly for Chelsea, so looks to have made a good move in terms of furthering his career.

The 20-year-old looks one of many young players likely to get first-team opportunities under CFC boss Frank Lampard this season.