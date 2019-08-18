Real Madrid have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Christian Eriksen, after it was reported that the Dane isn’t interested in opening talks with Spurs over a new deal.

Eriksen is one of Spurs, and the Premier League’s, best and most creative midfielders, however it seems like the player’s spell in north London could be coming to an end this summer with the transfer window’s closure right around the corner.

As per the Sun, Real Madrid are interested in signing the midfielder, with Los Blancos also set to launch a last-minute, £60M move for the former Ajax man ahead of next month’s transfer deadline.

And amidst this news, it seems like Zidane and Co have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Eriksen, as the Mirror are noting that the player and his agent are refusing to open talks over signing a new deal with Tottenham.

The report also notes that Spurs have offered the Danish international a new £200,000-a-week deal, however Eriksen and his agent aren’t willing to consider agreeing to it, news that’ll be good for Real to hear.

Eriksen’s unwillingness to agree this new deal with Spurs suggests that he’s looking to seal a move away from the Lilywhites in the near future, news that will surely fill Real with confidence regarding their pursuit of the player.

Given that there’s just days left in this summer’s transfer window, it’ll be interesting to see how serious Real are willing to go in order to land Eriksen ahead of the September 2nd deadline.

Might be worth keeping an eye on this one, Los Blancos fans…