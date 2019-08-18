Some Chelsea fans are seriously disappointed with the performance from their side against Leicester today, the Premier League clash ended as a 1-1 draw.

The Blues started this afternoon’s clash in the perfect way, wonderkid Mason Mount snatched the ball from Leicester’s Wilfred Ndidi to score on his home debut for the west London club.

Take a look at the goal here.

Later in the first-half the Blues showed that they have the quality to carve open sides, this superb team move was destined to lead to a goal if it wasn’t for a sensational block from Christian Fuchs.

Check it out here.

After the second-half started though the Blues allowed Brendan Rodgers’ side back into the game, there frightening attackers started to get more and more involved and before you know it they were level.

In the 67th minute of clash, Ndidi made up for his earlier mistake to score a towering header for the Foxes after a superb corner from James Maddison.

Some Chelsea fans were shocked with the side’s ‘dreadful’ defending, see the goal and some fan reaction here.

Leicester continued to create chances and hit Chelsea on the counter and you could argue that the Blues were very close to losing today.

So close in fact that Kepa Arrizabalaga had to charge towards the halfway line to tackle one of Leicester’s players in the dying moments of the game.

Some fans were particualry unimpressed with Willian and club captain Cesar Azpilicueta, the ageing pair’s performances seem to be under fire all the time now.

Check out some reaction to the performance from fans below:

Azpi must be benched — Omar El-Fakharany (@OmarFakharany98) August 18, 2019

Sell willian, he doesn’t seem want to play football anymore. — Fahrez (@fahrez1O) August 18, 2019

Willian was a disgrace — Ronnie Warren ?? (@RonnieWarren99) August 18, 2019

Willian has been absolutely pathetic since coming on. Not interested and no effort at all. — N’Golo (@KineticKante) August 18, 2019

Get Willian out of my club — ???? (@_RareRuben_) August 18, 2019

Azpilicueta needs to start playing like a fucking captain or give that role up shit is unacceptable this is one of the best clubs in the world…hopefully we don’t lose Kante next cus all of this ridiculousness…frank you gotta come better bro quit with the favoritism…. — JLR(Jacque Randle-Ivy) (@ThaKidCardiac88) August 18, 2019

WILLIAN & ABRAHAM ARE AWFUL — denis (@4everChelsea95) August 18, 2019

Worst chelsea team in Roman’s era. Headless chickens who are playing like school kids. Not acceptable for a team who had just won the europa cup 3 months ago. Lampard has to go ASAP — Rivalry1971 (@rivalry1971) August 18, 2019

Lampard can’t seem to catch a break with Chelsea, that’s now three games into his reign without a win, next week’s tie with newly-promoted Norwich City is a must-win game for the Blues now.