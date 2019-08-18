Menu

Video: ‘Get out of this club now’ – These Chelsea fans react to ‘dreadful’ defending that led to Ndidi Equaliser

Chelsea FC Leicester City FC
Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has equalised for the Foxes against Chelsea with a brilliant header, the ace’s mistake is what allowed the Blues to score earlier on.

Wilfred Ndidi has equalised for Leicester against Chelsea in the 67th minute of this afternoon’s Premier League clash. The tireless midfielder got himself in between Kurt Zouma and Cesar Azpilicueta before heading the ball into the back of the net.

Chelsea’s lacklustre marking was rightfully punished, will there set-piece error stop them for winning on Frank Lampard’s home debut.

Ndidi’s momentary lapse in concentration earlier in the game led to the Blues taking the lead, the Nigerian lost the ball on the edge of the box after being pressed by Mason Mount.

Chelsea were ultimately punished for deciding to defend zonally.

