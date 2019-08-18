Leicester City defender Christian Fuchs made a stunning last-ditch block for the Foxes to deny Chelsea the chance of finishing off a superb team move.

N’Golo Kante was inches away from scoring against former club Leicester this afternoon, the Frenchman was denied by a spectacular block by ex-teammate Christian Fuchs.

Left-back Emerson drilled a low cross into the box before an insane backheel from Olivier Giroud teed Kante with the perfect chance to extend Chelsea’s lead.

Chelsea are currently leading 1-0 thanks to a fine finish from wonderkid Mason Mount on his home debut for the club.

Check out the chance below:

Kante was inches away from scoring against his former club.