Leicester City defender Christian Fuchs made a stunning last-ditch block for the Foxes to deny Chelsea the chance of finishing off a superb team move.
N’Golo Kante was inches away from scoring against former club Leicester this afternoon, the Frenchman was denied by a spectacular block by ex-teammate Christian Fuchs.
Left-back Emerson drilled a low cross into the box before an insane backheel from Olivier Giroud teed Kante with the perfect chance to extend Chelsea’s lead.
Chelsea are currently leading 1-0 thanks to a fine finish from wonderkid Mason Mount on his home debut for the club.
