It’s taken wonderkid Mason Mount less than seven minutes to score on his home debut for Chelsea, the Englishman has fired the Blues ahead against Leicester City.

Frank Lampard’s side have got off to a flying start against Leicester in their first home game of the new Premier League campaign this afternoon – thanks to Mason Mount.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder showed the rewards of Chelsea’s new high-pressing system by snatching the ball off defensive midfielder Wilfried Ndidi.

The ace held off Ndidi’s challenges before firing the ball into the back of the net with a tidy finish.

Check out Mount’s opener below:

What a moment for Mount.