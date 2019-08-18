Barcelona fans have been calling for the club to replace Ernesto Valverde with former player Xavi Hernandez following their opening day defeat to Athletic Bilbao.

Barca suffered their first opening day defeat in La Liga since 2008 this week, as they lost 1-0 to Bilbao at the San Mames, with 38-year-old striker Aritz Aduriz scoring the only goal of the game.

It was a disappointing performance from Valverde’s side, who looked completely lost without the brilliance and guile of Lionel Messi to drag them through the dirt.

And following this, some of the club’s fans have taken to Twitter to call for the club to sack Valverde and replace him wth former player and club legend Xavi.

Xavi is currently manager of Qatari side Al-Sadd, with the Spaniard enduring an unbeaten start to his time in charge of the club, winning two and drawing one of his side’s opening three matches.

The 39-year-old even oversaw his side win the Saudi Super Cup recently, as he claimed his first piece of silverware as a manager.

And amidst this, fans of his old club have made their feelings known regarding who’d they like to see replace Valverde in the future…

Bring him now — Jalexis (@iamjalexis) August 17, 2019

We need him now… — Gbenga Daniel (@Danny_cares) August 17, 2019

It’s okay you’re ready

Come and replace Valverde — Dembouz||De Jong szn??? (@kweku_Nate) August 17, 2019

I won't be surprised if Valverde is sacked and they bring Xavi in. — Chiemeziem MD (@DrChiemeziem) August 17, 2019

Kick out Valverde right now and replace him with Xavi this is a must ! — Richy Rich ? (@KidTooSWAVEY12) August 17, 2019

Come save us ?????? — Karim Elmasry (@karimelmasry95) August 17, 2019

Please come back legend we need u — Bryan ?? (@bryanmo72465699) August 18, 2019

Please!!! XAVI come and coach Barcelona I am tired of ververde ??? — Benjaminblake (@BenjaminLives) August 17, 2019

He's ready for Barca. He'll do much better than Valverde ever will, I'm 100% sure of that

— This_Dan_ (@ThisDan1) August 17, 2019