It’s been revealed that Spurs and Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen snubbed a move to Man United this past summer due to the player having his heart set on a move to Real Madrid.

Eriksen’s future has been talked about a fair amount these past few months, with the Dane being wanted by a number of clubs, including Man United.

United wanted Eriksen so much that they even made an offer for the Spurs talisman as per OK Diario, however the Red Devils saw this attempted swoop fail due to the player’s want to move to Real Madrid.

It’s easy to see why Eriksen would have his heart set on a move to Real, as Los Blancos are one of the biggest and most successful clubs in footballing history.

Not to say Man United aren’t a big club, however Real are one of the clubs players always talking about playing for when they’re younger, and it seems like Eriksen was one of these players if this report is anything to go off.

Given that United also aren’t in the Champions League this year, whilst Real are, it wouldn’t make sense for Eriksen to drop down and play in the Europa League when he can avoid that by moving to Real, or just staying at Tottenham.

AS reported earlier this month that Spurs wanted £60M for Eriksen, a fee United would’ve definitely been able to pay, however following this revelation, it doesn’t seem like that’d’ve matter in the end anyway!