AC Milan will reportedly look to sell one of Andre Silva or Samu Castillejo in order to try and unlock their swoop for Atletico Madrid’s Angel Correa.

The Rossoneri have already made five new signings this summer, with Leo Duarte, Theo Hernandez, Ismael Bennacer, Rade Krunic and Rafael Leao all joining the club.

However, in order to try and break back into the top four in Serie A this season, coach Marco Giampaolo is seemingly eyeing more reinforcements to bolster his squad.

According to Calciomercato, the Italian giants need to sell first to secure a deal for Correa, with both Silva and Castillejo specifically mentioned in the report as the two most likely to exit.

Correa is a crucial addition for Milan given his ability to play as a second striker behind Krzysztof Piatek in order to link play between the midfield and Suso to their frontman.

In turn, they’ll hope an exit gives them the financial boost and flexibility to launch a move, albeit Calciomercato add that although an €11m bid is said to have been made for Castillejo by Celta Vigo, it’s not enough for Milan to accept.

With that in mind, perhaps an increased offer will prise the Spaniard away from the San Siro, which in turn will be key to unlocking Correa’s move to Italy.

Meanwhile, respected Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Andrea Conti has rejected the idea of leaving Milan this summer, despite loan offers from Parma and Werder Bremen.

#Milan Andrea Conti al momento ha deciso di restare e giocarsi il posto: questa la sua risposta dopo le richieste di prestito del Parma e del Werder ??? @SkySport #calciomercato — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2019

It’s suggested that he will stay and fight for his place in Giampaolo’s starting line-up, as he faces a scrap with Davide Calabria at right-back to emerge as first-choice for Milan this season.

The 25-year-old has been desperately unlucky with injuries since joining the club, and so he’ll hope that if he can stay fit, he’ll be able to show his quality and sit top of the pecking order over time.