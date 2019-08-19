Advanced Stats in Football: What Are They and How Useful Are They?

One of the biggest revolutions in sports of the last decade has been the introduction of advanced stats, which started out in baseball and has since grown in popularity for other sports. Advanced stats are the probability of an outcome in a game, in a similar way to expected goals, and can help inform decisions – here’s a guide to what advanced stats are and why they’re an advantage to sports fans.

What are Advanced Stats?

Advanced statistics and metrics are becoming big news in football and as the sport is constantly evolving, having in-depth analytics is advantageous. The labels vary from sport to sport, but the concept of advanced stats is one which involves data that isn’t found in the traditional box score – it’s essentially the science behind the sport that helps you make decisions based on different outcomes and circumstances. Billy Beane’s love for Bill James’ scientific analysis of why baseball teams win or lose is the reason behind why the term Moneyball (and the film of the same name) is now associated with advanced stats.

Advanced stats are integral to winning strategies in football and have proven incredibly valuable in scouting out the areas where teams need to improve, such as whether or not a team hits their expected goals count (For more info check out this introduction to Expected Goals). Formation and distance reports are some of the more common advanced stats reports, as well as hit charts which allow for opponent tendencies to be taken advantage of when building strategies. There are several variables to take into account when analysing advanced stats, such as distance, location of the player on the field, current score gap and strength of the opponent. Together, these factors come together to provide stats that can be used in a grading system that analyses the expected points added and the win probability of different players.

The Benefits of Advanced Stats

By making the most of advanced stats, coaches can predict where the ball is heading simply by viewing a breakdown of the gap for each run play and sorting it by offensive strength. Analytics of this type are an extension of quality control in football and can help coaches to spot inefficiencies which could be improved for future games to estimate the probability of certain playcalls being more successful than others.

Advanced stats are still in their infancy in terms of football, but they are an ever-growing area that is being used in many of the most respected sports leagues around the world. Through advanced statistics, not only can coaches plan out more efficient strategies but they can also predict the likelihood of muscle injuries occurring if a player doesn’t get rest or based entire seasons on data collections, resulting in far more reliable approaches to the game. Advanced stats can be a valuable asset in a host of different sports at all levels of competition, but the quality of the insights depend on the amount of work one puts in to the compilation and analysis of the data.