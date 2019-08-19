Garth Crooks has praised the form of Arsenal summer signing Dani Ceballos after his eye-catching performance in the weekend win over Burnley.

The young Spaniard, on loan from Real Madrid for the 2019/20 season, played a key role for the Gunners as they beat Burnley, setting up both goals in a 2-1 win.

Ceballos looks a quality addition to Unai Emery’s squad and impressed enough to make Crooks’ team of the weekend on BBC Sport.

However, the pundit did raise an interesting question about how Arsenal might line up as the season goes on, with Mesut Ozil yet to be involved for the club so far this season.

The Daily Mirror recently reported that Ozil is back in training after a recent attack while out with fellow Gunner Sead Kolasinac in north London.

It remains to be seen if the German playmaker will be first choice, with Ceballos looking a player who fills a similar role and who might well be an upgrade.

Writing about his impact, Crooks questioned if the pair could play together, saying: “Dani Ceballos’ involvement in a move to set up Reiss Nelson was superb. That was before that interfering, meddling, busybody called VAR poked his hi-tech nose in and ruled some wonderful work by Ceballos offside.

“This lad can play. He seems to have a touch of the Aaron Ramsey about him, albeit a little more mobile.

“It will be interesting when Mesut Ozil returns to see if Unai Emery will accommodate both players.”