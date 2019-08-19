For two games running, Unai Emery does something Arsenal hadn’t previously done for 21 years

Arsenal have started with two teenagers in Premier League games for two weekends in a row as they’ve got off to a strong start with victories over Newcastle United and Burnley.

The players in question are Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson, both 19, and both have done well with their opportunities so far.

The Gunners had previously not done this for 21 years, with Arsene Wenger last doing it in 1998 when he started Matthew Upson and Paolo Vernazza together, according to the Guardian.

This comes as something of a surprise given Wenger was so often criticised for preferring to use young players instead of signing established stars.

In fairness, this was sometimes justified as the Frenchman brought through the likes of Cesc Fabregas, Gael Clichy, Aaron Ramsey and Jack Wilshere as teenagers, and they developed into key players for the club.

It’s therefore hard to believe none of these started league matches together in their teens, but fans can be pleased to see Emery making it work this season.

As noted by the Guardian, it seems likely this change is due to the presence of Freddie Ljungberg as one of his coaches this term, with the Swede having worked with the club’s Under-23s last year, so having a good idea of the players ready to make it at senior level.