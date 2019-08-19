Reports from Spain suggest that Barcelona have launched an offer to sign superstar Neymar from French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Spanish radio outlet El Transistor, Barcelona are preparing to launch an offer worth a total of €170m to sign wantaway Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar.

El Transistor understand that the Catalan giants will make a loan offer of €40-€50m, this will also include an option to buy the Brazilian superstar for €120m.

It’s not surprising to see that Barcelona are finally launching a formal bid to re-sign the world-class attacker. Spanish journalist Marcal Lorente revealed earlier this week that director of football and club legend Eric Abidal was part of a group of officials that held talks with PSG on Tuesday.

It will be interesting to see whether or not Barcelona’s latest offer will satisfy PSG, Goal report that the French giants vaule the star between €220m and €250m.

Spanish publication AS understand via RAC1 Sport that Barcelona decided to make an offer for the 27-year-old after members of the club’s hierarchy held a meeting this morning.

Neymar was massively successful during his previous four-year spell with Barcelona, the tricky attacker struck up a devastating partnership with superstars Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi.

When you add Antoine Griezmann to the mix, Barcelona will have the most frightening attacking quarter in the world.

Barcelona are aiming to win the Champions League for the first time since the 2014/15 season and Neymar’s signature will catapult the Catalan giants into prime contention for the decorated title this season.

Despite his difficult time in France, Neymar has still continued to show why he’s regarded as one of best players in the world.

The 27-year-old will be hoping that a return to Barcelona will improve his chances of competing for the Ballon d’Or in the coming years.