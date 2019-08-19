Menu

(Photos) Frank Lampard’s Stamford Bridge debut turns ugly as some Chelsea fans fight in the stands

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard did not enjoy his first Premier League home game as manager as his Blues side were held to a 1-1 draw by Leicester City.

Things also turned ugly in the stands during this frustrating match, with a number of Chelsea fans seen fighting amongst themselves.

Chelsea fans fighting during the Leicester City game

These images come via a report in the Sun, though it’s not made clear exactly what sparked the scuffles.

Tension may have been rising as Chelsea searched for a winning goal and a first victory under their inexperienced new manager, who has endured a tough start to the season.

More ugly scenes at Stamford Bridge during Chelsea vs Leicester

Stewards had to intervene as Chelsea fans clashed

