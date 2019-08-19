Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is set for an injury boost as Antonio Rudiger is expected to step up his recovery from injury on Monday night.

The 26-year-old has been out of action since the end of last season with a knee injury, and he has been working towards a full recovery and full fitness over the summer.

SEE MORE: Chelsea yet to accept terms for transfer of €25m-rated star to Euro giants after initial talks

While he has now missed the start of the new campaign with Chelsea picking up just one point from their opening two games, the Blues will be hopeful to have him back available sooner rather than later to help add solidity and experience to their backline.

It appears as though he’s edging closer to a return at senior level, as he’s revealed that he will feature for the U23s side in their Premier League 2 clash with Liverpool on Monday night to regain his fitness and sharpness.

“I know I need to be patient,” he said, as quoted by the club’s site. “There is no need to rush anything because as we all know we have a long season to go. I am happy because I am going to have some minutes with the Under-23s against Liverpool. I’m very pleased with that.”

Rudiger will undoubtedly hope to come through that with no setbacks, and that in turn could help him move towards being at Lampard’s disposal in the coming weeks.

However, he makes a key point in that there is no need to rush his comeback at this stage, as the last thing that the German international or Lampard need is for him to suffer a setback and be sidelined for even longer.