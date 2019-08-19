Chelsea are reportedly yet to reach an agreement with Roma over a potential transfer deal for out-of-favour full-back Davide Zappacosta.

The Italy international has been linked with a return to Serie A by the print edition of Il Tempo, as translated by Sport Witness, but it looks like there’s some disagreement over the terms of the deal.

The report explains that Chelsea set an asking price of around €25million for Zappacosta, who has played 52 games for the Blues in two seasons with the club, though he only featured 17 times in all competitions last term.

It now seems likely that Zappacosta is going to fall further down the pecking order under new Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, who has made it clear early on that he’s likely to use more homegrown players than his predecessors.

That could mean a role for exciting youngster Reece James, who caught the eye on loan at Wigan last season.

Il Tempo, via Sport Witness, don’t give that clear an indication of what the future holds for Zappacosta, however, with Roma keen on a loan deal, though CFC seem yet to accept the terms of that.

One imagines the 27-year-old defender will surely be gone soon and Chelsea fans will probably be pleased to move on and see James or other youngsters from the academy given a chance instead.