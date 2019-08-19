Chelsea legend Ashley Cole has given a glowing review of Blues youngster Mason Mount after he impressed with his performance against Leicester City on Sunday.

The 20-year-old scored a well-taken opener for Chelsea against Leicester, though Frank Lampard’s side were later pegged back and made to settle for a 1-1 draw.

Lampard is yet to win a competitive game as Chelsea manager, losing 4-0 at Manchester United last weekend and also losing the Super Cup final to Liverpool on penalties in midweek before the Leicester clash.

Still, there are positives there for the west Londoners’ inexperienced new manager, who seems more prepared than some of his predecessors to give home-grown talent like Mount a chance in the first-team.

Cole certainly thinks Lampard has a huge talent on his hands, as he told Sky Sports’ coverage of the game, as quoted by the Daily Express, that he believes Mount is a potentially world class player.

“Mount is very mature for his age,” Cole said. “He’s got a good head on his shoulders and he wants to improve all the time and he will do because he’s willing to listen.

“He can play anywhere in the midfield, right, left, holding because his range of passing is so good.

“He needs to know when to slow the game down, everything doesn’t have to be 100mph.

“He can potentially be world class but he obviously has a lot to learn.”

That’s a huge compliment from a CFC legend, and fans will hope he ends up being proven right as it could be key to the club’s success this season while they’re under a transfer ban.