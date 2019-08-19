Somehow, Christian Eriksen is still a Tottenham player despite lengthy transfer speculation linking him with a move away.

The Denmark international’s situation will no doubt be a difficult one for Tottenham, with the player seeming to make it clear he doesn’t want a long-term future with the club.

Despite sticking around for the start of this season, there’s still some talk of a move away from Spurs, but ESPN claim the interest from his preferred suitors – Real Madrid, Barcelona or Juventus – is not that strong, leading to his club being slightly baffled by his reluctance to sign a new contract.

Of course, this may all change if Eriksen does indeed become a free agent next summer, and that could perhaps allow Manchester United back into the running.

ESPN claim the 27-year-old snubbed the Red Devils this summer due to his preference for the three clubs mentioned above, but it may be that that is his best hope of the step up in his career that he seems to be craving.

As ESPN note, he’s hardly in a bad place at Tottenham due to the remarkable rise enjoyed by the north Londoners in recent years, but it seems clear that cannot compete with the history and glamour associated with the Reals, Barcas and Juves of this world.

Man Utd, for all their problems, still fit into that category, and perhaps seem on the way back up anyway after a hugely convincing start to the new season saw them thrash Chelsea 4-0 last weekend.

There seems to be room for a creative player of Eriksen’s ilk in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, and if Spain’s big two and Italy’s dominant force don’t seem that keen to find room for him, he should certainly reconsider his stance on a move to United.

MUFC could quite likely be back in the Champions League by next season, and with young players like Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Daniel James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Mason Greenwood and more, the future could still be very bright.

In Solskjaer, they currently have a manager committed to attacking football that should suit Eriksen perfectly – there seems such clear potential for a deal that could give both parties exactly what they’re looking for.

We’ll know a little more once the transfer window is closed for the rest of Europe, but if no one comes in for him and that contract remains unsigned, United should not give up on this quality potential signing.