Confirmed Man Utd XI vs Wolves: One key change from Solskjaer, summer signing gets nod for first start

Man Utd will be hoping to make it two wins in two to start the new Premier League campaign as they face Wolves at Molineux on Monday night.

The Red Devils don’t have fond memories of their visits to the Black Country from last season having lost in the league and FA Cup to Nuno Espirito Santo’s men, and so Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope to show better form this time round.

Although they ran out 4-0 winners against Chelsea last weekend, it didn’t pass without early scares in the first half as they looked vulnerable at the back still, and that is something that Wolves will undoubtedly look to exploit where possible.

Nevertheless, the likes of Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba were in good form early on, while summer signings Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka will hope to continue to show their importance in such games.

Fellow new addition Daniel James will get the chance to prove his worth in his first competitive start for the club, in what is the only change from Solskjaer from the side that faced Chelsea.

Andreas Pereira drops to the bench, and so it’s likely that we’ll see United try to hurt Wolves on the counter attack with their pace and movement in the final third.

Time will tell whether or not they can implement their strategy well to come away with three points, but it would certainly be a morale boost for all concerned if they did show more positive signs that they’re ready to move in the right direction this season.