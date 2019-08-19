Arsenal summer signing David Luiz has explained that he left Chelsea because of ‘ambition’ this summer in a claim that is being widely mocked on Twitter.

While some may be twisting the Brazil international’s words slightly, he’s attracting ridicule for suggesting it’s a more ambitious move to go to Arsenal from Chelsea.

This is despite the Blues generally winning every trophy out there in recent years, with Luiz picking up the Premier League title, the Champions League, two FA Cups and two Europa League titles over two spells at Stamford Bridge.

In that time, Arsenal have been far less successful, winning only three FA Cups in the last 14 seasons.

However, it could also be argued that Luiz is not exactly suggesting he’s moved to the Emirates Stadium because of all the trophies he’s likely to win there, but because he wants a challenge.

“I am a guy with ambition and that is why I moved,” Luiz is quoted by Goal. “I could choose a comfortable zone and get money and be cool and that is it. But I like a new a challenge and new things in my life.

“This is what gives me oxygen and give me motivation and also to really enjoy this moment of my life.

“Everyone knows I was so happy in Chelsea and won many trophies there. I had a real honest conversation with Lamps and Lamps had different ideas for his plans for the year.

“So the best way for me to respect the club where I can was to move on and try to do a new challenge. And give him the opportunity to do his job.”

Whatever he meant, the 32-year-old is now being mocked for his reasoning by several fans on Twitter…

Luiz says he left Chelsea because of his ambition, see why drugs are bad? ???????? — aleckie ronald (@SirAlexas) August 19, 2019

Imagine leaving a club that gave you Premier League title, FA cup and Europa League trophies to join Arsenal because of ambition, a club that your former team beat 4-1 in Europa League final, a club with CL football, David Luiz is a proper con ???? — aleckie ronald (@SirAlexas) August 19, 2019

David Luiz: : Ambition reason to leave Chelsea" LMAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO He left Chelsea for Arsenal… the least ambitious club……. ????????????????????????? — Crippled Ho (@LuongGaFai) August 18, 2019

A little harsh from Luiz! Chelsea DO have ambition. Their one point from two tricky games is a decent start to their goal to avoid relegation. ? David Luiz: Arsenal defender says he left Chelsea because of his 'ambition' – https://t.co/05MaRf7tYd — Greg Sangwine (@GSangwine) August 19, 2019

Lol ever since Luiz started playing football, it’s not even comparable between Chelsea and Arsenal. And even “ambition” wise it’s not even close. Let’s not kid ourselves otherwise. — Anand Sairam (@sairaganand) August 19, 2019