Arsenal star David Luiz mocked by these fans after explaining reason for transfer from Chelsea

Arsenal summer signing David Luiz has explained that he left Chelsea because of ‘ambition’ this summer in a claim that is being widely mocked on Twitter.

While some may be twisting the Brazil international’s words slightly, he’s attracting ridicule for suggesting it’s a more ambitious move to go to Arsenal from Chelsea.

This is despite the Blues generally winning every trophy out there in recent years, with Luiz picking up the Premier League title, the Champions League, two FA Cups and two Europa League titles over two spells at Stamford Bridge.

In that time, Arsenal have been far less successful, winning only three FA Cups in the last 14 seasons.

However, it could also be argued that Luiz is not exactly suggesting he’s moved to the Emirates Stadium because of all the trophies he’s likely to win there, but because he wants a challenge.

“I am a guy with ambition and that is why I moved,” Luiz is quoted by Goal. “I could choose a comfortable zone and get money and be cool and that is it. But I like a new a challenge and new things in my life.

“This is what gives me oxygen and give me motivation and also to really enjoy this moment of my life.

“Everyone knows I was so happy in Chelsea and won many trophies there. I had a real honest conversation with Lamps and Lamps had different ideas for his plans for the year.

“So the best way for me to respect the club where I can was to move on and try to do a new challenge. And give him the opportunity to do his job.”

