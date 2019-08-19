Alexis Sanchez is reportedly edging closer to an exit from Man Utd, but there are two key aspects of his move to Inter to be sorted out still.

It’s been a hugely disappointing stint for the 30-year-old at Old Trafford, as he’s managed just five goals and nine assists in 45 appearances for the Red Devils since his move from Arsenal in January 2018.

While there may perhaps be an argument to suggest that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should give him another chance to prove his worth having already lost Romelu Lukaku this summer, it seems as though the Chilean international could be set for a reunion with his former Man Utd teammate instead.

According to Calciomercato, a deal which sees Sanchez join Inter on an initial loan deal is close, although there are two issues that need to be sorted before a move is completed.

It’s suggested that the formula of the agreement is in place in terms of it being a loan switch this season with an option to buy, although the fee involved is still to be agreed upon with a €5m difference between what Inter are offering and what United are said to be demanding at €20m.

Further, they are also said to still be discussing how Sanchez’s €12m+ a year wages will be split, although it’s suggested that they are willing to go halves on it to lighten the financial burden for each other.

Time will tell if the formalities are completed in the coming days, with the Sun reporting that Sanchez will undergo a medical on Tuesday and could land the No.7 jersey with the Nerazzurri.

Should he leave as being heavily touted, the pressure and responsibility of scoring goals for Man Utd this season will fall on the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and others as Solskjaer appears to be limiting his own options but showing huge faith in the young talents at his disposal.